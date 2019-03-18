Captain Marvel India Box Office collections: Check report card

New Delhi: One of the most talked about Hollywood superhero ventures 'Captain Marvel' hit the screens on International Women's Day—March 8, 2019. Carol Danvers' character turns superhero in the movie and it was played by Brie Larson.

The movie won a million hearts, receiving warm reviews from the masses and classes alike. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: “#CaptainMarvel gains a strong foothold in Weekend 2, despite mixed reports... Absence of major film/s proves advantageous... Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.30 cr, Sun 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 70.76 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 84.22 cr.

#CaptainMarvel gains a strong foothold in Weekend 2, despite mixed reports... Absence of major film/s proves advantageous... Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.30 cr, Sun 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 70.76 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 84.22 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

#CaptainMarvel biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.41 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 14.35 cr

Total: ₹ 70.76 cr

India biz.

HIT

'Captain Marvel' is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers. It has been produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

The movie happens to be the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has been written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet also contributing to the screenplay.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.