Captain Marvel's superpowers were a 'concern' for 'Avengers: Endgame' directors

Los Angeles: Director Joe Russo has said he and his brother, Anthony, were initially concerned about how to handle the incredibly powerful Captain Marvel in their upcoming directorial "Avengers: Endgame" but they have found a "sensible" way to present the character in the film.

The part of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with the upcoming Brie Larson-fronted film, "Captain Marvel".

Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige had previously described Captain Marvel as "the most powerful superhero that we've ever introduced".

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Joe was asked about how they handled the character, whose powers far eclipses those of the likes of her MCU counterparts -- Captain America, Black Widow and many others.

"It's always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they're flawed," the director said.

The director duo, popularly known as The Russo Brother, made their MCU directorial debut with 2014 Chris Evans-starrer "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

He said they wanted to explore the humanity of Captain America and that is the reason why they started making superhero films.

"The reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we're all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. (But) we like sensitive storytelling, so... We found a thoughtful way through it," he added.

Anthony said good storytelling is what matters to them the most because with powerful characters, it becomes "harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities". "Actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that's been one of the most fun things we've had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren't all powerful," he said.

"Endgame", which is said to be the final movie in the "Avengers" franchise, will release on April 26.