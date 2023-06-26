Check Out The Most Amazing Fight Scenes From Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

New Delhi: Taking action to a whole new level, John Wick: Chapter 4 displays an array of spine-tingling scenes and sequences that are bound to satiate your hunger for guns, sticks, and kicks. Streaming now on Lionsgate Play, the fourth installment in Baba Yaga’s saga is packed with a bunch of action sequences that every fan will revel in, but certain scenes are simply too spectacular to even be mentioned in the same breath as the others. Here are 5 action scenes that will raise your adrenaline; promising an experience of a lifetime.

Dragons Breath Shotgun

With every John Wick movie excessive gunfire is found to be a must. But John Wick: Chapter 4 elevates the gunplay by introducing the legendary Dragons Breath Shotgun, a fire-shooting shotgun that just obliterates enemies. In the most gracious manner, John collects this gun and goes on a rampage, running through his enemies like they are paper.

The Impossible Stairway

200 flights of stairs is a mountain task to overcome (phew!). Now 200 flights of stairs filled with assassins? That sounds like something only The Boogeyman can get through. Clawing his way through the hoard, John uses every trick in his book to reach atop. But will he succeed? Although you will have to watch the movie to find out, all we can say is… A work of Art!

John vs Caine

Once friends, now foes! Caine and John go head to head in a matchup of two contrasting fighting styles, posing a challenge to one another. Caine’s fluidity and John’s slower, grapple-heavy movements counteract one another and provide a flurry of heartwarming action. The music, the tension, and John trying to take advantage of Caine’s visual impairment, all set this fight up to simply marvelous.

Nunchucks of Death

Finding himself surrounded by enemies in the Osaka Continental, much to his enemy's dismay John finds a pair of nunchucks to fight with. The multitude of groin shots (Ouch!) and headshots that follow are a true work of art. Dispatching all his enemies one by one, John shows the full extent of his martial arts capabilities in an action sequence that can simply be described as masterful.