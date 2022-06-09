New Delhi: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, and Merrin Dungey starrer ‘Shining Vale’ delves on the dysfunctional life of Pat Phelps who moved from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old mansion in Connecticut with her husband Terry, in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage after her affair. The ‘Phelps’ try to save their marriage along with their disconnected teenage kids and live in a house haunted by spirits. Here’s how you can get to know more about them!

PATRICIA “PAT” PHELPS played by Courteney Cox

A former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel, Pat is now clean, sober but totally unfulfilled. She lives a life physically distant from her husband as her teenage kids now maintain a distance from her. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: a torrid affair. In a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, she and her family move from the city to a large old house in the suburbs where evil and humor collide.

TERRY PHELPS played by Greg Kinnear

Terry Phelps is a sweet, sensitive man who assumed he was married to the perfect wife, until she had an affair with their young handyman, destroying the kitchen island, and maybe his marriage. Terry is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his family together, including intensive couples therapy and cashing in all his assets to buy an old Victorian house in the suburbs of Connecticut. Despite his brave face and can-do spirit, it is clear that he has some deep-seated resentment, which occasionally peeks out as rage, especially when his wife tells him she believes their new house is haunted.

GAYNOR PHELPS played by Gus Birney

Gus is Pat and Terry’s 16-year-old daughter who is going through that awful phase where she’s smarter than everyone and angry at the world, particularly her mother for uprooting the family from Brooklyn to suburban Connecticut. She spars with Pat over everything she can think of - mostly because she’s exactly like her mom was when Pat was her age.

JAKE PHELPS played by Dylan Gage

The pubescent son who is always glued to screens of all kinds, the Phelps’ son, Jake, has severe ADHD and OCD. Deeply quirky, and sweet, he has his father’s temper which, like everything else about Jake, comes out at the oddest moments. A sensitive soul, Jake attracts other sensitive souls-- some of whom died years ago in the house.

ROSEMARY played by Mira Sorvino

Rosemary is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, or a demon trying to possess her. Sometimes playful, sometimes evil, and often tragic, Rosemary has been roaming the halls of Pat's new house for 70 years, searching for a vulnerable soul through which she can live vicariously. Rosemary promises to help Pat get her groove back and finish her novel if Pat will simply agree to let Rosemary ”live inside her,” a bargain that may haunt Pat forever.

KAM played by Merrin Dungey

Kam is Pat’s oldest friend and book editor, who knows and loves Pat more than Pat does herself. Kam has been with Pat through the highs of Pat selling her first novel to the lows of everything that has happened since. She is the one person Pat can rely on for tough love, but Kam is running out of patience: If Pat does not give Kam a book she can sell, then Kam will have no choice but to leave her — this time for good.

Watch this story of Shining Vale unfold exclusively on Lionsgate Play on June 10th.