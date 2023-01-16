topStoriesenglish
Critics Choice 2023: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for The Whale

According to 'Variety', Fraser clinched the honour, where he was nominated alongside names such as Austin Butler, Tom Cruise, Colin Farell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy in the category.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:22 AM IST|Source: IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Brendon Fraser won the Best Actor honour for movie 'The Whale' at the 28th Critics' Choice Award held here. According to 'Variety', Fraser clinched the honour, where he was nominated alongside names such as Austin Butler, Tom Cruise, Colin Farell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy in the category.

In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out. He's also working to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink, reports 'Variety'. Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically.

Morot relied on 3D printing technological advancements to print the suit. According to 'Variety', the application process eventually whittled down to four hours.

For the latest Creative Collaborators, Fraser and Morot discuss their collaboration and how ice bags and a racecar driver cooling suit system kept the actor cool during the intense shoot.

