Critics Choice Awards 2023: Netflix film Pinocchio named Best Animated feature

Los Angeles: Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's movie 'Pinocchio' for streaming giant Netflix bagged the Best Picture - Animated trophy at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

A tweet from the 28th Critics Choice Awards read: "In this life, the more you give, the more you get. We are thrilled to announce that @RealGDT`s #PinocchioMovie is the #CriticsChoiceAwards WINNER for Best Animated Feature!"

Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' was contending against 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'Turning Red' and 'Wendell & Wild'. Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson. He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The film was also feted with a trophy in the same category at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.