topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Netflix film Pinocchio named Best Animated feature

Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' was contending against 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'Turning Red' and 'Wendell & Wild'. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:47 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Netflix film Pinocchio named Best Animated feature

Los Angeles: Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's movie 'Pinocchio' for streaming giant Netflix bagged the Best Picture - Animated trophy at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

A tweet from the 28th Critics Choice Awards read: "In this life, the more you give, the more you get. We are thrilled to announce that @RealGDT`s #PinocchioMovie is the #CriticsChoiceAwards WINNER for Best Animated Feature!"

Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' was contending against 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'Turning Red' and 'Wendell & Wild'. Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson. He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The film was also feted with a trophy in the same category at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

Live Tv

Critics Choice AwardsPinocchioCritics Choice Awards 2023NetflixBest Animated feature

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?