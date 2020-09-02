Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die' to release in four languages in India

New Delhi: The much-awaited Daniel Craig-starrer spy-thriller flick `No Time to Die` will be released in four Indian languages. The studios are eyeing for a November 2020 release in India, however, it is subject to reopening of cinemas.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with the four posters. He noted that besides English, the 25th movie of the James Bond franchise will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

He posted, "IMPORTANT... #NoTimeToDie to release in four languages in #India, besides #English: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Kannada... Dubbing is also complete... The Studio is looking at Nov 2020 release in #India, subject to reopening of cinemas. #JamesBond007#Bond25#BondJamesBond."

Earlier in the day, the makers dropped poster of `No Time To Die` and announced that a new trailer will be released on Thursday.The poster of the spy-thriller features the `Man on a mission,` Crag all suited up with a gun in his hand as he sports a tough look on his face.

The poster that featured a suave Craig was dropped on the Instagram account of James Bond.

The action flick is all set to drop in the United Kingdom on November 12 and in America on November 20. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

Though a new release date has been announced for the UK and USA, there has been no word on the Indian release date of the film.

`No Time To Die` which is a spy-thriller was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis.

The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.