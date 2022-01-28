हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Death On The Nile

'Death on the Nile' to release theatrically in India on Feb 11

The mystery-thriller is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film is Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster "The Murder on the Orient Express".

&#039;Death on the Nile&#039; to release theatrically in India on Feb 11

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile' is set to release theatrically in India on February 11, the makers announced on Friday.

The mystery-thriller is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film is Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster "The Murder on the Orient Express".

According to the official synopsis, "Death on the Nile" is a tale of "unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy" which makes the travellers on board suspects in the case.
On its official Instagtam account, the 20th Century Studios' shared the release date of the movie and the Hindi trailer.

"One of them is the murderer, find out who! Watch #DeathOnTheNile in cinemas, February 11 in English and Hindi," the post read.
Branagh returns as director and reprises his role of detective Hercule Poirot.

"Death on the Nile" boasts of star-studded ensemble including Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand and Emma Mackey.

