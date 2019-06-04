Diane Kruger joins star-studded cast of '355'

Los Angeles: Actor Diane Kruger is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Simon Kinberg's spy thriller '355'.

The film also features Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing, and Penelope Cruz.

According to Variety, Kinberg is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck.

"I'm so ecstatic to have an actress of her calibre to round out this extraordinary cast," Kinberg said.

The story revolves around a group of spies from international agencies around the world.

"These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust our teetering world into chaos.

Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed code-named '355' (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution)," the plot synopsis read.

Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez also co-star.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael's Freckle Films will produce the project alongside Kinberg's banner Kinberg Genre.

