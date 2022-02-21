Doctor Strange 2: After Ryan Reynolds, fans suspect Patrick Stewart may have cameo! Know why

New Delhi: After fans speculated Ryan Reynolds cameo in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, a few netizens think that Patrick Stewart who played Professor X in the first 'X-Men' trilogy might also be in the film.

The reason why fans are sure it might be Patrik Stewart as in the trailer is that they claim to have heard a voice eerily similar to his which said, "We should tell him the truth."

Responding to rumours, the actor told E! News, "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can't be held responsible for that."

Earlier, in the poster of the film, many fans speculated that the Marvel character Deadpool was present in the poster in one of the glass shards.

Many took to Twitter to discuss this and wondered if there would a special appearance by Ryan Reynolds' character. However, the actor refuted such claims and said that he wasn't a part of the film. But, fans found that hard to believe.

When Ryan was asked about the same at the screening of his Netflix film, The Adam Project, the actor told Variety, "I’m really not in the movie. I’m promising, I’m not in the movie."

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi

(With IANS inputs)