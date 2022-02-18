Doctor Strange 2: Fans think they spotted Deadpool in poster, Ryan Reynolds reacts

New Delhi: The second trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' starring Benedict Cumberbatch released on Monday and will hit theatres in the US on May 6. In the poster of the film, many fans speculated that the Marvel character Deadpool was present in the poster in one of the glass shards.

Many took to Twitter to discuss this and wondered if there would a special appearance by Ryan Reynolds' character. However, the actor refuted such claims and said that he wasn't a part of the film. But, fans find that hard to believe.

When Ryan was asked about the same at the screening of his Netflix film, The Adam Project, the actor told Variety, "I’m really not in the movie. I’m promising, I’m not in the movie."

Check out the poster here:

Watch the trailer here:

The first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

The script for the film has been written by Michael 'Loki' Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett. The film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)