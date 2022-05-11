Washington: After six days of the premiere of `Doctor Strange in Madness`s Multiverse,` Charlize Theron unveiled her first official look as `Clea,` with her character appearing in the film`s mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film.

As per Variety, Theron`s casting as Clea had been rumoured for the last few weeks but her recent post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged that she`s playing the character.

On her Instagram account, Theron shared two photos, showing off her looks as the MCU`s character `Clea.` In one of the photos, she showed a glimpse of the fun makeup she wore in the movie. The second image shows her in a superhero costume alongside Benedict Cumberbatch`s `Doctor Strange.`

Theron`s Marvel debut came as a big surprise during the film`s post-credits scene. Since it was evident that she was going to play the character of `Clea,` comic book fans were thrilled to see how the character would develop in the coming `Doctor Strange` movie.

She previously teased her character`s entry into the Marvel Universe by sharing her photo from an award show, captioning the post `The cat is out of the bag,` wearing a purple dress that matches her suit in the movie.

Theron is next set to appear in the Netflix film `The School for Good and Evil,` directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Rachel Bloom and Laurence Fishburne.