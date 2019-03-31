हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore wants to make more movies with Adam Sandler

Actress Drew Barrymore wants to work more with her "50 First Dates" co-star Adam Sandler.

Drew Barrymore wants to make more movies with Adam Sandler

Los Angeles: Actress Drew Barrymore wants to work more with her "50 First Dates" co-star Adam Sandler.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress, 44, said of all the people that she has co-starred with in films and television shows, there's one that stands out -- and whom she never wants her time with to end.

"Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever," she told people.com.

The pair have co-starred as love interests in three movies -- "The Wedding Singer", "50 First Dates" and "Blended" -- making them one of Hollywood's favourite on-screen pair.

According to Barrymore, they have "more to go."

"We just talked on the phone the other day. We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know. We always get like a time and an instinct thing. We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go."

Tags:
Drew BarrymoreAdam Sandler50 First DatesDrew Barrymore films
Next
Story

Confirmed! Here's when Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will go on floors

Must Watch

PT40M59S

Kavi Yudh: Special poetic war on Lok Sabha elections 2019