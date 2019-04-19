Elton John biopic to release in India on May 31

New Delhi: "Rocketman", a biopic on the legendary singer Elton John, will release in India on May 31. The Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, read a statement.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell.

"Rocketman" is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.

It tells a universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.