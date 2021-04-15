Fast and Furious 9 trailer: Vin Diesel vs John Cena action is mind-blowing in this family drama - Watch

New Delhi: The latest trailer of Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 released on Wednesday (April 14) and the franchise fans cannot keep calm.

The 3 minutes and 23 seconds trailer promises an adventure ride across the world and even into space.

In the Fast and Furious 9 trailer, lead Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) is leading a quiet life with his family when his forsaken younger brother Jakob (played by John Cena) comes back into his life like a whirlwind, to set scores straight from their past.

Watch the Fast and Furious 9 trailer here:

The action-filled family feud takes place across the globe and even into space.

The other cast of the movie includes Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Cardi B among others.

The movie is directed by Justin Lin who had previously directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the series and it is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

Fast and Furious 9 will hit theatres on July 8.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a May 2020 release but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

