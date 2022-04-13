New Delhi: All the movie buffs, add Gerald Butler and Morena Baccarin’s starrer ‘Greenland’ to your watchlist. After the runaway global success of Gerald Butler's Greenland, the movie is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil and English exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 15th April, 2022, we decided to give you a small synopsis of the film.

It’s time to embrace an alternate reality where a comet races to Earth to destroy the race of humanity. Gerald Butler takes the centre stage as John Garrity who is separated from his wife and son. John must find a way to save them from the approaching apocalypse that will doom the entire humanity.

Here are five reasons why you must watch Greenland this weekend:

Amazingly talented ‘Gerald Butler’

Gerlad Butler steals the show with his heart-wrenching performance in ‘Greenland’. The actor successfully balanced out action sequences and also at the same time brought out the humane side of John, thus rendering the story credible enough to keep viewers hooked to their screens.

Gripping storyline

Greenland revolves around the story of a family making an arduous journey through dreadful catastrophe, as they cling to the hope for survival in the catastrophic times. The movie will keep you gripped until the last second.

Adrenaline inducing action sequences

Fiery edge-of-the-seat action elements like exploding planes, and torched cities make Greenland a visual delight. Director Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Chris Sparling envisioned the film's action sequences in ever-increasing waves of fury, starting relatively small and then pulling out the big guns in the final act that left viewers wanting for more.

Emotional rollercoaster narrative

Greenland promises to emotionally engage you with its story. The film includes a realistic portrayal of human nature in the face of danger that captures the core of Gerald Butler’s character instead of portraying him as a ‘regular man with superpowers’.

Alas, our favourite - Hopeful Ending!

While the ending of Greenland leaves the fates of the Garritys and the rest of humanity in a very uncertain place, Director Waugh in one of his interviews said he’s ultimately optimistic that humankind could prevail even in the most unimaginable circumstances and with Greenland he intends on providing viewers with that sense of hope.