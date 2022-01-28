हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Death On The Nile

Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal's 'Death On The Nile' to release in Indian theatres on Feb 11

The murder-mystery film 'Death On The Nile' is based on a novel by Agatha Christie.

Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal&#039;s &#039;Death On The Nile&#039; to release in Indian theatres on Feb 11
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Witness the drama unfold in two weeks, as the brightest detective alive - Hercule Poirot is back to get to the bottom of the mystery in Death On The Nile. What happens when a happy affair in a luxury cruise turns grim after one of the passengers is found dead?

What is the motif behind this murder? Daring mystery-thriller based on the novel by Agatha Christie opens in cinemas on February 11, 2022.

 

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh, features him, and the likes of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

Haris Zambarloukos’ camera, Michael Green’s screenplay and Patrick Doyle’s music need special mention. Don't miss this film. Save the date!

