wonder woman 1984

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video - Check date, time

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to Indian audiences in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gal Gadot&#039;s Wonder Woman 1984 digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video - Check date, time

New Delhi: Filmmaker Patty Jenkins's 'Wonder Woman 1984' starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal among others is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The highly anticipated Hollywood superhero drama Wonder Woman 1984, this May 15 is joining the exciting list of superhero flicks available on the OTT giant. 

The film will be available to Indian audiences in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch Wonder Woman 1984 trailer here:

The action-packed title is the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Cold War. The film follows Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) as they face off against the terrifying Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. 

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2021.

 

