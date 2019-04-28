close

Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise joins Mark Walhberg in 'Good Joe Bell'

Actor Gary Sinise has boarded the cast of Mark Walhberg-starrer "Good Joe Bell".

Los Angeles: Actor Gary Sinise has boarded the cast of Mark Walhberg-starrer "Good Joe Bell".

The 64-year-old actor, best known for starring in films such as "Forrest Gump" and "Mission to Mars", joins Walhberg, Connie Britton and Reid Miller in the new film.

The movie will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by "Brokeback Mountain" scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, reported Deadline.

It tells the true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg), who sets out on a walk across America with his son, Jadin (Miller).

The project will be produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold, Riva Marker, Jake Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament of Owls, Ryan Ahrens of Argent Pictures, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. 

 

Gary SiniseGood Joe BellForrest GrumpMission to Mars
