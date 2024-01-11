Happy Birthday Son Ye Jin: 5 Must Watch K-Dramas Of The Actress

New Delhi: Some actors have a timeless appeal and notch the popularity quotient beyond their screen performances. Son Ye Jin is one such actor, whose charismatic star appeal and easygoing personality have made her a household name across the world. The actor’s dreamy wedding to actor Hyun Bin in 2022, was what fairytales were made of. As she devotes her time to bringing up their year-old son, fans eagerly await her comeback on screens.

On her 42nd birthday here is a look at five Son Ye Jin dramas that could well be worth your while.

“Crash Landing on You”

Son Ye Jin is Yoon Se R, a South Korean heiress, who accidentally crash lands into North Korea after a freak paragliding accident. She is rescued by an Army Officer Ri Jung Hyuk( Hyun Bin). It is a tricky situation, one which could spell danger for both given the politics between the two nations. As Captain Ri saves her and transports her back home, what develops is an intense and sweet love story between the two border-crossed lovers. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin not only made a stunning couple, but, their chemistry was so real, that it came as no surprise when the couple announced their relationship soon after the show.

Where To Watch: Netflix

“Something in the Rain”

Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) is a driven and successful career woman, but all that pales into insignificance since not only is she in her mid-thirties, but is still single. She meets Seo Joon Hee( Jung Hae In) her best friend’s younger brother, who has had a crush on her and makes his feelings apparent. A passionate romance unfolds between the two, but many factors threaten to destroy the relationship. Age, family oppositions, and their many unresolved issues threaten to wreak havoc, will these two find a happily ever after?

Where To Watch: Netflix

"Thirty-Nine"

Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) is the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam and has been best friends with Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) an acting teacher, and Jang Joo Hee, ( Kim Ji Hyun )a department store cosmetics manager, since high school. However, they realise the transient nature of life when Chan Young falls grievously ill. The other two set out to fulfill her wishes and make the most of their time together. This a drama to be watched with your girlfriends.

Where To Watch: Netflix

"Negotiation"

Ha Chae Yoon (Son Ye Jin) is a smart-your-face hostage negotiator, who begins a one-on-one negotiation with Min Tae Gyu (Hyun Bin), a criminal who is behind a huge hostage situation in Thailand. Negotiation is a taut psychological thriller and the suspense keeps you riveted. The battle of wits between Chae Yoon and Tae Gyu is further accentuated by their performances.

“Personal Taste”

Park Gae In ( Son Ye Jin) is broke when it comes to her personal and professional front. When a potential roommate named Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho) (who she mistakenly thinks is gay) offers to move in with her to help her out financially, she can’t decline. She’s even ecstatic that she can maybe get a gay best friend in the process. Gae In starts to rely on Jin Ho for emotional support, but what she doesn’t know is that Jin Ho is not gay and that he has feelings for her.

Where To Watch: Viki