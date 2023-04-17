topStoriesenglish2595913
Here’s A Look At Most Iconic Dialogues Of Guardian ‘Drax The Destroyer’

Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the galaxy volume 3', here are the most iconic lines of Drax The Destroyer.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Dave Bautista aka our funniest guardian ‘Drax The Destroyer’ will be marking his last appearance in the latest instalment of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3’ which debuts on May 5. His character has been one of the most significant roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his performance has bought some fair share of amazing moments. 

Drax is the source of so many exceptional one-liners and hysterical quotes to do with violence, misunderstanding of sarcasm, and taking things far too literally. Ahead of the release of ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3’, here are some of the iconic lines throughout the franchise: 

1. "Nothing Goes Over My Head... My Reflexes Are Too Fast. I Would Catch It." 

2. "I Hate Stories Where Everybody Lives." 

3. "There Are Two Types Of Beings In The Universe. Those Who Dance, And Those Who Do Not." 

4. "I Wasn't Listening I Was Thinking Of Something Else." 

5. "What If Someone Does Something Irksome, And I Decide To Remove His Spine?" 

Marvel Studios' ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' is all set to release in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages only in cinemas.  

