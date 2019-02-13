I have starved myself for weeks: Sam Smith on struggles with body image

Los Angeles: Sam Smith has opened up about his struggle with body image and has revealed that he used to ''starve himself for weeks'' before photoshoots.

The "Promises" singer took to Instagram to share the "body trauma" he says he has experienced and now he has "decided to fight the f*** back".

"In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down.

Yesterday I decided to fight the f*** back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.

"Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn't think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you," Smith wrote.

Fans praised the 26-year-old singer for opening up.

"You look amazing! And you are a beautiful person inside and out. Good on you for having the courage to do it," one of Smith's followers wrote.

Another fan commented, "Sam, thank you for so beautifully and with brave vulnerability speaking your truth."

The photographer, whom Smith mentioned in his post, also took to Instagram to applaud the singer.

"@Samsmith thank you for trusting me to facilitate photographs that empower your ownership of your body and mind. I honestly wish everyone relinquished themselves to the experience like you did," Ryan Pfluger posted.