हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dwayne Johnson

I was first choice to host the Oscars, says Dwayne Johnson

The Oscars are currently without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the job following a controversy over his resurfaced old homophobic tweets.

I was first choice to host the Oscars, says Dwayne Johnson
File photo

Los Angeles: Actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he was the first choice of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to host the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Responding to a fan, who asked the actor to host the ceremony next year, Johnson revealed that the Academy approached him for the hosting gig this year but things did not materialised due to his commitments to "Jumanji 2".

"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting 'Jumanji'," the actor wrote.

"Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he added.

The Oscars are currently without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the job following a controversy over his resurfaced old homophobic tweets.

Tags:
Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson OscarAMPASOscars 2019
Next
Story

BAFTA drops Singer's name from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' credits amid new abuse allegations

Must Watch

PT22M18S

Is Mohan Bhagwat's statement warning Madrasas? Watch debate