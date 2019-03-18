Idea of directing films interests me, says Keira Knightley

Los Angeles: British actor Keira Knightley says the art of filmmaking interests her but she is not planning to turn to direction anytime soon.

The actor also said she likes to be involved in the script writing process.

"I don't know, at the moment with a three year old, no. But maybe further down the line. I've worked on a lot of films, I've worked with a lot of wonderful directors and I'm really interested in how it's all put together and I really like working with scripts and storylines. I think there's certain areas that I'm confident I'd be okay in, and certain areas where I'm not as confident.

"The problem is, as an actor what I'm meant to do is completely ignore the camera is there, so it's taken me so long to completely ignore the camera there that now if you're thinking about directing you need to be thinking 'why are you there and what lens are you on'," Knightley told Collider.

The 33-year-old actor will next be seen in James Kent's new drama "The Aftermath".