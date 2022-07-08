NewsEntertainmentMovies
ENTERTAINMENT

I'm coming home babyy: Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note as she wraps her Hollywood debut

Taking pictures from the sets of 'Heart of Stone' to her Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood today.
  • She has recently announced her pregnancy and fans are super excited for it.
  • On Friday, Alia wrapped up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot.

Trending Photos

I'm coming home babyy: Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note as she wraps her Hollywood debut

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood today. She has recently announced her pregnancy and fans are super excited for it. On Friday, Alia wrapped up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot.

Taking pictures from the sets of 'Heart of Stone' to her Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart"

Thanking her co-stars, director and others who have helped her, she wrote, "Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

"But for now .. I'm coming home babyyyyyy" she concluded. 

Fans are super happy seeing this post as Alia has successfully wrapped her Hollywood debut film and is now coming back to her 'babyyyyyy' Ranbir Kapoor and her excitement can surely be felt in the words.

Apart from Gal Gadot, Alia will share the screen with 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan also in 'Heart of Stone.' The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?