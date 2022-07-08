New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood today. She has recently announced her pregnancy and fans are super excited for it. On Friday, Alia wrapped up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot.

Taking pictures from the sets of 'Heart of Stone' to her Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart"

Thanking her co-stars, director and others who have helped her, she wrote, "Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!"

"But for now .. I'm coming home babyyyyyy" she concluded.

Fans are super happy seeing this post as Alia has successfully wrapped her Hollywood debut film and is now coming back to her 'babyyyyyy' Ranbir Kapoor and her excitement can surely be felt in the words.

Apart from Gal Gadot, Alia will share the screen with 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan also in 'Heart of Stone.' The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.