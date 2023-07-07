trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632214
Insidious: The Red Door Earns Rs 2.10 Cr Nett In India On Opening Day

Ty Simpkins, Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, and Lin Shaye reprise their roles from previous films.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: This year has been phenomenal for films based on the Horror genre, as audiences have made it their number one choice to watch in cinemas. This is true, especially for Sony Pictures with the success of The Pope’s Exorcist and now the opening of Insidious: The Red Door.

Insidious: The Red Door has opened exceptionally well, having collected Rs. 2.10 Cr Nett / Rs. 2.52 Cr Gross at the Box office. It’s the biggest opening day for any Insidious films in India. 


With the movie having great word of mouth, there is good footfall expected over the weekend too. Insidious: The Red Door is Patrick Wilson's directorial debut from a screenplay by Scott Teems based on a story by Leigh Whannell and Teems. It is a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise. 

Ty Simpkins, Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, and Lin Shaye reprise their roles from previous films; Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel also join the cast.

Insidious: The Red Door was released in the United States on July 7, 2023.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India’s Insidious: The Red Door is running exclusively in cinemas, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

