'Iron Man 2' to 'Men in Black'- 5 Elon Musk cameos in movies that went unnoticed!

The tech billionaire has made many cameos in Hollywood movies and TV series and we have a list of the ones who were left unnoticed!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
  • Other than being one of the richest people on the planet, he enjoys playing small roles in different films.
New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after showing a lot of "antics" has finally taken over as Twitter boss by completing the $44 billion acquisition deal. 

Other than being one of the richest people on the planet, he enjoys playing small roles in different films. The tech billionaire has made many cameos in Hollywood movies and TV series and we have a list of the ones who were left unnoticed!

Iron Man 2

His ten-second cameo in Iron Man 2 was probably his most famous, where he says one line to Tony Stark. Fans went nuts as he appeared on the screen, he left a mark in just 10 seconds, only Musk can do that.

Machete Kills

Elon Musk also played a cameo role in the sci-fi film 'Machete Kills'. At the very end, we see Musk farewelling Machete as he boards the SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.0 rocket, beginning a journey for a Station in Earth's orbit.

Why Him?

Elon Musk played a cameo role in 'Why Him' where he and Ned Flemming, the protagonists of the film are having a brief encounter.

Men in Black: International

Yes! Musk made a cameo in this film but just for a few seconds and that too through a screen. Projected on the 'Alien Surveillance System,' he can be seen in an interview.

Racing Extinction

Elon Musk and a modified 'Tesla Model S' were featured in the 2015 environmental documentary Racing Extinction.

