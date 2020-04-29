हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's Hollywood connection and global projects

In 2001, he was seen in 'The Warrior', then came Mira Nair's critically-acclaimed 'The Namesake' in 2006.  

Irrfan Khan&#039;s Hollywood connection and global projects
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian cinema lost one of its finest performers on April 29, 2020. Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning after he has rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital a day before due to colon infection. The actor par excellence not only is hailed as a brilliant actor on the Indian soil but displayed his acting chops in Hollywood as well. 

He worked in several global projects and became a known face in the West, representing the country with pride. 

In 2001, he was seen in 'The Warrior', then came Mira Nair's critically-acclaimed 'The Namesake' in 2006.  It was written by Sooni Taraporevala and was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel 'The Namesake. Starring Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair, the film received all the love from the fans and the audience. 

Irrfan was also seen in 2007 release 'The Darjeeling Limited'. 

In 2008, he was seen in the Academy Award-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire', where he played a police inspector. In 2009, he went to star in 'New York, I Love You'.

It was in 2012 Hollywood biggie 'The Amazing Spider-Man' that Irrfan's presence in global cinema was witnessed at the world stage. The same year Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi' released and yet again it was evident that Irrfan has managed to explore his horizons out in the West too. 

In 2015 came yet another Hollywood blockbuster 'Jurassic World', followed by Tom Hanks starrer 'Inferno' in 2016 which gave an immense boost to Irrfan's already shining career. 

Irrfan was seen as Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World. And in 'Inferno', he played Harry 'The Provost' Sims, head of The Consortium, helping Zobrist in his mission.

With all this and much more, a talent par excellence - Irrfan,  you will be missed!

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Irrfan Khan, irrfan khan dead, Irrfan Khan Hollywood movies, Irrfan Khan movies, Hollywood
Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography and list of TV shows - Take a look!
