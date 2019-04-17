close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
James Wan

James Wan promises crazy horror ride with 'The Curse of the Weeping Woman'

Filmmaker James Wan says "The Curse of the Weeping Woman" will hit one at the deepest levels of horror and touch upon some unknown fears.

James Wan promises crazy horror ride with &#039;The Curse of the Weeping Woman&#039;
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Wan says "The Curse of the Weeping Woman" will hit one at the deepest levels of horror and touch upon some unknown fears.

Wan was completely fixated with the folklore of the Weeping Woman, and that's the reason why he backed the horror thriller. The film will be released in India on April 19 by Warner Bros, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"When I first came to America, one of the first stories that people would come up and tell me was the legend of La Llorona," producer Wan said in a statement. 

The film is an ode to one of the most widespread horror stories shared within the Hispanic community.

According to lore, the Weeping Woman or La Llorona is an apparition, caught between heaven and hell. She drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the river after them. And now she creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. 

"People see my movies and guess that I love ghost stories -- and they're right -- but La Llorona is so much more. It hits you at the deepest levels of horror and touches on fears you didn't even know you had.

"You understand why it has been such an integral part of people's lives growing up. I just became fixated on this story. I thought, ‘What an amazing, scary figure to bring to the big screen," he added.

For Wan's part, the opportunity went beyond his own obsession with the tale. 

"La Llorona is a cultural phenomenon and beloved by some of the biggest horror fans in the world. So when this project came along, all I wanted to do was help get it off the ground so people could see this story they love so much come to life on the big screen."

Directed by Michael Chaves, it stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou.

Tags:
James WanThe Curse of The Weeping WomanLinda CardelliniRaymond Cruz
Next
Story

Don't spoil the Avengers Endgame: Russo Brothers post leak

Must Watch

PT3M14S

PM Modi addresses a rally from Madha, Maharashtra