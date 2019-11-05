close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in 'Losing Clementine'

Chastain's upcoming feature has been adapted from Ashley Ream's acclaimed novel of the same name and revolves around a world-renowned artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who flushes away her medicines and gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before taking her own life.

Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in &#039;Losing Clementine&#039;
Image Credits: Instagram/Jessica Chastain

Washington: After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It: Chapter 2', Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain is gearing up to entertain her fans with comedy-drama 'Losing Clementine'.

The film will receive direction from award-winning filmmaker Lucia Puenzo who will helm a script by Ann Cherkis, reported Variety.

Chastain's upcoming feature has been adapted from Ashley Ream's acclaimed novel of the same name and revolves around a world-renowned artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who flushes away her medicines and gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before taking her own life.

As she is checking things off the bucket list, Pritchard comes across some secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister. 

Sentient's Renee Tab will bankroll the flick with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael.

On her work front, the 42-year old was the leading lady in 'It: Chapter Two', which grossed nearly USD 500 million worldwide.

Chastain along with Carmichael has recently produced the spy thriller '355', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.

The film whose idea was also proposed by Chastain herself while she working on 'Dark Phoenix', is set to open on January 15, 2021. 

Tags:
Jessica ChastainLosing ClementineIt: Chapter 2Lucia PuenzoAshley ReamDark Phoenix
Next
Story

Zac Efron to star in 'King of the Jungle'

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Bar Council of India appeals Delhi advocates to resume work