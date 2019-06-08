John Cena joins 'Fast & Furious 9' cast

close

Fast And Furious 9

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the cast of "Fast & Furious 9".

File Photo

Los Angeles: WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the cast of "Fast & Furious 9".

Cena, 42, took to Twitter to announce the news that he has joined the franchise and will star opposite veterans Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz.

"For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honour to join this franchise and this family," he wrote.

Details about Cena's role are being kept under wraps. 

"Fast & Furious 9" is set for a May 2020 release.

