Jordana Brewster returning for 'Fast & Furious 9'

Los Angeles: Action star Vin Diesel has announced Jordana Brewster's return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the upcoming ninth film.

The movie is currently being in filmed in London, and Diesel posted a video from the set with Brewster, who plays his on-screen sister, Mia Toretto, and the young actor playing Dom's (Diesel) son.

Brewster has starred in five films in the franchise, but Paul Walker's death in 2013 affected her character graph as Mia and Brian (Walker) were romantic partners and the late actor was written out at the end of "Furious 7".

Justin Lin, who directed franchise's third, fourth, fifth and sixth instalments, is helming the new film.

The cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, as well as newcomer John Cena.

"Fast and Furious 9" is slated to be released on May 22, 2020.