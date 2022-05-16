हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
​Jurassic Era finale

Jurassic Era finale to release on 10 June, advance booking open in select cinemas

Jurassic Era finale promises to be a full house for the epic conclusion to the Jurrasic saga with bookings now open across 60 cities and 228 screens. 

Jurassic Era finale to release on 10 June, advance booking open in select cinemas

New Delhi: Jurassic World Dominion franchise finale is all set to hit the theatres on June 10th. Knowing that this will be the last and final time that fans will get to enjoy this epic series on the big screen, the excitement and anticipation levels amongst them is nothing like anyone has seen before. With everyone counting down the days to the big day, the makers have opened up advance ticket bookings in selected cities a month before the Chris Pratt starrer hits the theatres.

Jurassic Era finale promises to be a full house for the epic conclusion to the Jurrasic saga with bookings now open across 60 cities and 228 screens. These cities include Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, Indore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and many others.

Universal Pictures dropped the trailer of the movie a few weeks ago and fans were in for a nostalgic surprise to see the golden trio from the Jurassic Park days reprising their roles for the upcoming movie. Dominion will also see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, along with Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcom. Making it grander, the movie touches upon the much spoken about argument - can dinosaurs and humans co-exists? The trailer encapsulates the very essence to keep the audience at the edge of their seats, expecting a grand farewell to the much-celebrated franchise.

 

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) and Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion hits the theatres on 10th June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

The movie releases in theatres in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX & 2D on 10th June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
​Jurassic Era finale​Jurassic Era finale release dateChris Pratt​Jurassic Park
Next
Story

Did You Know: Akshay Kumar's epic tale 'Prithviraj' had 50,000 costumes, 500 turbans used during shoot

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found