NewsEntertainmentMovies
KEANU REEVES

Keanu Reeves all set to star in sequel of his hit movie 'Constantine'

Released in the year 2005, `Constantine` was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over $200 million at the box office worldwide.It opened a world of potential, and fans have long been hot on a sequel.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 03:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Keanu Reeves to star in second part of his hit movie 'Constantine'
  • The film was directed by Francis Lawrence
  • It grossed over 200 million dollars at the box office

Trending Photos

Keanu Reeves all set to star in sequel of his hit movie 'Constantine'

Washington: Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is all set to reunite with director Francis Lawrence for Warner bros supernatural thriller `Constantine 2`.

According to Deadline, Warner bros is currently working on the second instalment of the 2005 supernatural thriller film `Constantine,` which will be helmed by Francis Lawrence who also directed the first part. Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot`s J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Released in the year 2005, `Constantine` was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over $200 million at the box office worldwide.It opened a world of potential, and fans have long been hot on a sequel. Reeves will reprise as a supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine who in the original is dying but stays around to save his soul by keeping demons from hell from breaching earth. 

He also gets in a battle between the archangel Gabriel and Lucifer, Deadline reported. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves will be also seen in the action thriller film `John Wick 4` which is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Hulu`s TV adaptation of Erik Larson`s best-seller `Devil in the White City`.

Live Tv

Keanu ReevesConstantine 2John Wick 4Devil in the White City

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus