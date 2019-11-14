Mark Wahlberg joins Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' movie

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Wahlberg is in final talks to co-star with Tom Holland in "Uncharted", an upcoming adaptation of the hit video game.

Travis Knight is directing the movie that follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries, reports variety.com.

Wahlberg will portray Victor "Sully" Sullivan, an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker and businessman, as well as a friend, mentor and father figure to Drake. Holland is set to play Drake.

Ironically, Wahlberg was originally on board to play Drake years ago when David O. Russell was first directing an adaptation.

Rafe Judkins is penning the script with the team of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The gaming series, which began in 2007 with "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune" was created by developer Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation. It has sold more than 41 million copies to date.

"Uncharted" continues a busy year for Wahlberg, who stars next in Netflix's thriller "Wonderland" and family drama "Good Joe Bell". He is currently in production on fantasy movie "Infinite".