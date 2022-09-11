NewsEntertainmentMovies
Marvel announces ‘Captain America: New World Order’ cast, Anthony Mackie to play the lead

Marvel announced the cast of the fourth installment of the 'Captain America' franchise ‘Captain America: New World Order’ at D23 Expo. Anthony Mackie will lead the cast along with Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly.

Washington: Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson will be a part of `Captain America: New World Order` as revealed on Saturday, at Marvel`s D23 Expo. According to Variety, Anthony Mackie, who has played superhero Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ is leading the film as the new Captain America for the first time.  

The cast of the fourth ‘Captain America’ film will also include Shira Haas as Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, as well as Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who appeared in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series, as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. Nelson's The Leader was last seen in the 2008 film `The Incredible Hulk` as Samuel Sterns, beginning his transformation into the iconic Hulk villain.  

Director Julius Onah called the film a paranoid thriller’, as the ‘New World Order’ team took the stage. Mackie revealed about the project, he said, "I`m nervous! I'm excited. It's everything I expected it to be." 

Mackie was last seen in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," where he first took up the Captain America shield and debuted a new patriotic costume. The show co-starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, a former CIA agent from the "Captain America" films. It also introduced Wyatt Russell as the faux Captain America John Walker, who turned into the villainous U.S. Agent. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Ramirez was introduced as Joaquin Torres, a new ally to Wilson`s Cap, and Daniel Bruhl returned as the evil Baron Zemo in the series, Variety reported. 

‘Captain America: New World Order’ is among the five upcoming projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been directed by `Luce` and `Cloverfield Paradox` fame Julius Onah from a script penned by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, both of whom wrote for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Spellman produces with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige."New World Order" is slated to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.  

