हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel presents Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new promo!

The much-awaited supernatural adventure in theatres on May 6, 2022. 

Marvel presents Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new promo!

New Delhi: Marvel Studios has made its debut with a brand-new promo for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” that shows the superhero confronting his dark side, Wanda's family appearances and much more along with new posters for the supernatural adventure.

It has a starry ensemble cast with Hollywood biggie Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles. Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams among others in pivotal parts. The actioner is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. 

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDoctor StrangeMarvelmetaverseMarvel Studios
Next
Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises Heropanti 2 makers for nuanced role of Laila, says ‘even the content-driven movies don't have..’

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Ground Report From Bucha: Crimea reaches ZEE NEWS