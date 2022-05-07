New Delhi: One of the most anticipated movies of Hollywood, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has had a great advance sales which opened a month before the release, a first for any Hollywood movie. The movie is now poised for a strong weekend!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has become the biggest Hollywood opener of 2022 and the 4th biggest Hollywood film opening of all time in India.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: #DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1... 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz...

[2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr

[2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr

[2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr

[2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr

#India biz. All versions.

Despite tough regional competition across markets and a non-holiday period release, the film has performed extremely well on Day 1 owing to the positive word of mouth, huge fan following and craze for Marvel films in India.

Marvel Studios ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively.