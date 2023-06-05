Matt Walsh's 'What Is A Woman?' Bags First Position In Rotten Tomatoes 'Best Movies And Documentaries At Home' List

New Delhi: Matt Walsh, a prominent American right-wing political commentator and author, recently released his online documentary 'What is a Woman?' on Twitter. It is making headlines for its critical take on gender and transgender identity, sex reassignment surgery, transgender youth, and transgender athletes in women's sports. Now, the documentary has bagged position no 1 in both 'Best Movies at Home' and 'Best Documentary Movies at Home' on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes is an American review-aggregation website for films, documentaries and television. According to their recent list 'Best Movies at Home' and 'Best Documentary Movies at Home,' 'What is a Woman?' is on no 1 followed by 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse', 'John Wick Chapter 4' and 'The Super Mario Bros.'

Wow. #WhatIsAWoman is now the number 1 film in both “Best Movies at Home” and “Best Documentary Movies at Home” on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/6xBqJuWKm7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 4, 2023

In his documentary, Matt Walsh engages in conversations with politicians, medical professionals, activists and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The controversy surrounding the suppression of "What is a Woman?" fueled its popularity. The film gained significant attention, with millions of views, as users shared it and engaged in discussions about free speech, censorship and the power dynamics in social media platforms.

On June 1, the documentary was made available to stream through Daily Wire Twitter account for a period of 24 hours to celebrate the first anniversary of its release. Elon Musk too urged his followers to watch the film, sharing it on Twitter he wrote, "Every parent should watch it"

The 2022 American online film talks about gender and transgender issues presented by conservative political commentator Matt Walsh. The documentary is currently available to stream on Daily Wire's official Twitter account and is also available on their website to subscribed members.