close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas blames Steven Spielberg's TV bias for not winning best actor at Cannes 2013

Michael Douglas starred in Steven Soderbergh's 'Behind the Candelabra', which was among the strong contenders for the coveted Palme d'Or trophy.

Michael Douglas blames Steven Spielberg&#039;s TV bias for not winning best actor at Cannes 2013
File photo

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Michael Douglas believes filmmaker Steven Spielberg's anti-stand against television cost him the best actor trophy at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Douglas starred in Steven Soderbergh's HBO film 'Behind the Candelabra', alongside actor Matt Damon. The movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was among the strong contenders for the coveted Palme d'Or trophy.

Spielberg served as the president of the Cannes competition jury that year.

Appearing on Variety's 'Actor on Actor' series with Benecio del Toro, the 74-year-old actor said many people told him that he was "favourite" for the award, which was bagged by Bruce Dern for 'Nebraska'. 

"The word was I was the favourite for the best actor award. (Spielberg) put the kibosh on that, because it was an HBO film. So when I now see this argument and beef about Showtime or Netflix, in this case, doing feature films, I think they've got to get this resolved," he said.

Spielberg last year made headlines after the veteran filmmaker said once "you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie" and argued that if it's good, it deserves an Emmy and not Oscars. 

His comments had sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether movies distributed by Netflix with a limited theatrical release deserve Oscar recognition. 

Tags:
Michael DouglasMichael Douglas cannesSteven Spielberg
Next
Story

Tom Holland-starrer 'Uncharted' gets a release date

Must Watch

PT16M23S

BCCI lost against ICC over Dhoni's glove row?