Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus says 'can't be grabbed without consent' in response to groping incident

The former Disney star was walking towards her car with husband Liam Hemsworth after a festival performance in Barcelona when a man tried to grope her.

Miley Cyrus says &#039;can&#039;t be grabbed without consent&#039; in response to groping incident
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Miley Cyrus has come up with a powerful statement following her recent groping incident where she says no matter what a woman wears or how she appears, nobody has the right to grab her without her consent.

The former Disney star, who was walking towards her car with husband Liam Hemsworth after a festival performance in Barcelona when a man tried to grope her, posted the video of the incident on social media.

In the caption, Miley wrote, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. 
She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF**kWithMyFreedom."

In the second post, Miley shared the negative comments she received on social media where the people blamed her for the incident.

"You wanted to be 'sexy', what do you expect?" one user apparently wrote to her.

Miley currently stars in the "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of "Black Mirror". She also released her new track "She Is Coming". 

