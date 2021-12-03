हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal bags another Hollywood film 'Kandahar'

Popular actor Ali Fazal, who recently bagged 'Death on the Nile', has taken another Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'.

&#039;Mirzapur&#039; actor Ali Fazal bags another Hollywood film &#039;Kandahar&#039;

Mumbai: After 'Death on the Nile', 'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal has bagged a pivotal role in a new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'.

The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'.

Popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris.

'Kandahar' is based on the screenplay developed by Ric Roman Waugh with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ali FazalKandahar filmKandahar Hollywood film
Next
Story

On Mithali Raaj's birthday, release date of her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu announced!

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Tyre of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter Jet gets stolen