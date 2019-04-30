close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult to star in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Details about Hoult's role are currently being kept under wraps.

Nicholas Hoult to star in &#039;Those Who Wish Me Dead&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult is set to join actress Angelina Jolie in the thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead".

Sources add that Tyler Perry has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, reports variety.com.

Taylor Sheridan is directing the movie, which is based on Michael Koryta's novel about a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens, while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him. 

Details about Hoult's role are currently being kept under wraps.

Hoult, who recently appeared in the Oscar-winning drama "The Favourite", will appear next in the biopic "Tolkien".

Hoult will play the "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien in the movie, which bows May 10. He is also reprising his role as Beast in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", which debuts June 7.

 

Tags:
Nicholas HoultThose Who Wish Me DeadX-Men starHollywoodAngelina Jolie
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu wrap up 'Saand Ki Aankh' shooting

Must Watch

PT45S

PM Modi's duplicate from Congress files nomination against him from Varanasi