Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas' 'Midway' to release in India in November

Nick Jonas&#039; &#039;Midway&#039; to release in India in November

New Delhi: Nick Jonas-starrer "Midway" will release in India on November 8.

The film from the director of "Independence Day" and "The Patriot" Roland Emmerich, captures the true essence of leadership and triumph through the daunting tale of the Battle of Midway. 

PVR Pictures will release the film in India, read a statement. 

It also boasts a stellar line-up of stars, including Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid and Aaron Eckhart.

'Midway' is a war drama about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. 

