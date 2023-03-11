Oscar Awards 2023 Final Predictions: Everything Everywhere All To India's RRR - Who Will Win In Main Categories?

New Delhi: The big daddy of all film awards - Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans are excited to watch this global event of recognition where the best of cinema is going to be honoured. The ceremony, however, will be live broadcast in India on March 13, 5.30 am. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is also special for desi viewers as all eyes are set on SS Rajamouli creating history if India's RRR running in the Best Song nomination for Naatu Naatu bags an award.

OSCAR AWARDS 2023 PREDICTION LIST OF WINNERS:

Many fans, online polls and portals have chosen their favourites already. Today, let's take a look at the few main awards categories and see whose chances are bright. According to LA Times, check out the probable winners at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony:

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST PICTURE NOMINEES

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Who can win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a. Daniels), “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Who can win: Kwan and Scheinert or Steven Spielberg

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Who can win: Michelle Yeoh, or Cate Blanchett

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST LEAD ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Who can win: Austin Butler or Brendan Fraser

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; music by M.M. Keeravaaani; lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Who can win: Naatu Naatu or Lift Me Up

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Who can win: The Elephant Whisperers or Stranger at the Gate

Oscar Awards 2023: BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Who can win: Navalny or All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The American TV star and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host this year's Oscars, marking his third time in the role. The long-coveted list of presenters this year includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, Questlove and Deepika Padukone.