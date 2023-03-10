topStoriesenglish2581985
NewsEntertainmentMovies
OSCARS 2023 INDIA TIMINGS

Oscars 2023 LIVE Streaming: Indian Timings, Telecast Date And Where To Watch Academy Awards

Oscars 2023 LIVE Streaming Date, Time: The awards show will be live-streamed for viewers in India on Disney+Hotsstar.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Oscars 2023 LIVE Streaming: Indian Timings, Telecast Date And Where To Watch Academy Awards

New Delhi: The big daddy of film awards - Oscars 2023 is all set to take place on March 12, on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony, however, will be live broadcast in India on March 13, 5.30 am. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the prestigious 95th Academy Awards ceremony with desi followers massively pinning hope on India's RRR running in the Best Song nomination for Naatu Naatu. 

OSCARS 2023 LIVE STREAMING

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be live-streamed for viewers in India on Disney+Hotstar. The live broadcast will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network. 

OSCAR AWARDS 2023: WHERE TO WATCH

Additionally, ABC Network will be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Hulu Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV with a subscription. It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar at 5:30 am on March 13, 2023, for Indian viewers. 

Viewers can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app.

OSCAR AWARDS 2023 HOST AND PRESENTERS

The American TV star and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host this year's Oscars, marking his third time in the role. The long-coveted list of presenters this year includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, Questlove and Deepika Padukone.

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

Oscars 2023 India timingsOscars 2023Oscars 2023 India dateOscars 2023 live streamingOscar awards 2023Academy AwardsOscars

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?