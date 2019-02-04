हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oscars 2019

Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig among presenters

 

Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig among presenters

Washington: Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey and Daniel Craig have been named as presenters for the 91st Oscars. They will be joined by Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking about it, producer Donna Gigliotti said, "The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances.”

Co-producer and director Glenn Weiss also issued a statement. “We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies.”

It was previously announced that the ceremony will feature musical performances of the five original song nominees. Jennifer Hudson will perform `I`ll Fight` from the documentary RBG, while a "surprise special guest" will perform the Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman-written 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from `Mary Poppins Returns`. 

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are set to perform `When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings` from `The Ballad of Buster Scruggs`, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing `Shallow` from `A Star Is Born` and Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform `All the Stars` from `Black Panther`.The 91st Oscars will take place on February 24. 

 

