Oscars 2020: Check out the complete list of winners

California: Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama `Parasite` making history with the Best Film honour. While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for `Joker`, Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic `Judy`.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture: 'Parasite' (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, `Parasite`

Best Female Actor: Renee Zellweger, `Judy`

Best Male Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, `Joker`

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern, `Marriage Story`

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt, `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay: `Parasite`, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won

Best Adapted Screenplay:`Jojo Rabbit`, Taika Waititi

Best Cinematography: '1917', Roger Deakins

Best Visual Effects:`1917`, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Best International Feature: 'Parasite' (South Korea)

Best Film Editing:`Ford v Ferrari`, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

Best Production Design:`Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`, production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

Best Costume Design:`Little Women`, Jacqueline Durran

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:`Bombshell, Kazu Hiro`, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Best Animated Feature Film:`Toy Story 4` (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best Animated Short Film:`Hair Love`, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Best Sound Editing:`Ford v Ferrari`, Donald Sylvester

Best Sound Mixing:`1917`, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Best Original Score:`Joker`, Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Original Song: (I`m Gonna) Love Me Again, `Rocketman`, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best Documentary Feature:`American Factory` (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Best Documentary Short Subject: `Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You`re a Girl)`, Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Best Live-Action Short Film: `The Neighbors` Window`, Marshall Curry

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California.