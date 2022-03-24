हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022: Rachel Zegler, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams join presenters list

The 94th annual Academy Awards or Oscars 2022 will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27.

Oscars 2022: Rachel Zegler, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams join presenters list
Pic Credit: Instagram

Washington: Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams are among the latest stars added to the presenter lineup for the 2022 Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final slate of presenters for the upcoming ceremony also includes Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons.

Rachel Zegler will also present, following the viral controversial revelation that the star of best picture nominee 'West Side Story' had not been invited to attend the awards ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

 

Serena and Venus Williams, along with their sister Isha Price, are executive producers of 'King Richard', nominated for best picture and centered on their story and father Richard Williams.

Simmons is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'Being the Ricardos'.

The latest batch of presenters join previously announced presenters Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oscars 2022Academy Awards 202294th Academy AwardsOscars 2022 presentersJason MomoaSerena WilliamsVenus Williams
Next
Story

Heropanti 2: A R Rahman to set stage on fire at film's musical event, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to groove to his tunes!

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Corona Update: All the restrictions on Corona will be removed from March 31, but these two things will have to be done.