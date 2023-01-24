Oscars 2023 Nominations Live Updates: Date, time and how to watch LIVE streaming, RRR, Best actor, full list

Oscar nominations 2023 live streaming: Buzz around the big daddy of awards - Oscars 2023 is high and why not, after all India's RRR, Last Film Show are in the race to bag nominations this year. All eyes are now on the nominations on January 24, 2023. British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, who last year won his first Oscar, along with Allison Williams will announce the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023 Nominations - How to watch LIVE streaming:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nominations are scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on January 24 from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. They will air live on ABC`s Good Morning America, the ABC morning show announced Wednesday.

ANI reported, that the nomination announcement will stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy`s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, in LA.

Indian Films at Oscars 2023

Four Indian films—RRR, Chhello Show (Last Film Show), All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers have been shortlisted for nominations. SS Rajamouli's RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has floored the audience globally and recently won the prestigious Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu).

Chhello Show has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards.